SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) head soccer coach Derek Pittman announced the addition of two transfers to the 2020 signing class.

“We are very excited to have Marlee and Bella join the Roadrunner Family for this coming fall. They both will be fantastic additions to our roster as we continue to add top quality players to our team for 2020 in order to compete for a C-USA Championship!”

Marlee Fray

Position: Forward

Hometown: Coconut Creek, Fla.

Previous school: UCF

Club: Sunrise Sting

Quote from head coach Derek Pittman on Fray: “Full credit to Coach Goody on having and building a strong relationship with Marlee to help bring her to UTSA. She is someone that Carl has watched since his time at LSU and we are extremely excited to have her join our Roadrunner Soccer Family. Marlee is a talented, attacking player that is a top finisher with a knack for scoring goals. She has the ability to be a strong target forward that can bring her teammates into play or simply face up with the ball to open up defenses on the dribble or with penetrating passes. Her experience winning a national championship for her club team, Sunrise Sting, playing for the U20 Jamaican National team and training in an intense environment at UCF sets herself up well to make an immediate impact in C-USA!”

Bio: Marlee Fray transferred from UCF where she redshirted her only season on the team. She was named the 2017 3A Sun Sentinel/Miami Herald Player of the Year and was two-time Sun Sentinel/Miami Herald first-time all-county honoree. Fray earned a spot on the All-American Watch List for back-to-back seasons and was a two-time Heritage Offensive MVP. She was a member of the 2015 state champion squad and played for the Jamaican National team (2015-18), when they won the CFY Caribbean championships and played in CONCACAF twice. Fray was also member of the four-time state and 2018 regional and national champions Sunrise Sting.

Bella Keane

Position: Defender

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Previous school: South Florida

Club: Real So Cal & LAFC

Quote from head coach Derek Pittman on Keane: “I have known of Bella since her days playing high school and club soccer in California. She is a tall, strong, imposing presence in the midfield. At 5-11 she is a dominant player in the air and will be an asset on all set plays both defensively and offensively. She has a range of passing ability to help our team build through the midfield as needed and provides experience playing at an extremely high level at both San Francisco and South Florida. She is a vocal leader on the field and will compete for playing time right away. We are very happy to have Bella join our UTSA Soccer culture for the 2020 season!”

Bio: Bella Keane transferred from South Florida. She also played at the University of San Francisco (2016) and Highline College (2017). At Highline, she won the 2017 NWAC championship and was named NWAC League Champion All-Star. At USF, Keane was a member of the team that were the ACC tournament finalists and qualified for the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Fray and Keane join the 10 newcomers that signed in the fall.